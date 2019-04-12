Is there anything more frustrating than scrolling through your holiday photos trying to find something even slightly worth posting, and coming up empty-handed? Gone are the days when a #hotdogsorlegs shot with a dodgy filter/border combo was enough for your entire week in Crete. In 2019, taking a great holiday picture is a minefield: how to frame a scene just so, how to get the light right at night and how to nail the all-important top-down food shot – all while trying to conceal your holiday smugness.
As a photographer, I'm no newbie to the humble holiday snap. Being abroad and outside, immersed in a different colour palette, means you always get the best light; there's something about being in a new place that just makes you look at things differently. Plus you have more time to play around with your final shot.
To make sure you come home from your holiday with photos to be proud of, I've put together a guide to taking the perfect holiday pics. Say goodbye to shiny foreheads and suncream smears on the lens, and click through for some tips on getting the greatest snaps on the 'gram this summer.