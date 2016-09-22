Meet The Shatterbox Anthology Directors

When it comes to telling true stories about the female experience, it's all about getting women behind the camera. Refinery29's Shatterbox Anthology series is comprised of 12 new and veteran filmmakers and these women are ready to show the world what it's like to live as a woman and female-identified person in this world.
For too long female directors have been invisible next to their male counterparts and are met with questions regarding their qualifications instead of respect. The site Shit People Say To Women Directors is a frightening account of what is said to women in the film industry on a regular basis. “Do you really think you’ll be able to handle that camera rig though?” Yes. Women can hold cameras, write scripts, and direct films.
Here is a look at the next crew of filmmakers dedicated to showing you true experiences.
