If You Think City People Are Rude, You’re Right. But It’s Not Their Fault.

But, if you move to the city from a small town like me, avoiding the urge to smile and nod at everyone you pass on the street like you just walked off a plane from Iowa is something you have to learn. Luckily, I’m a quick study, and it didn’t take long to understand that avoiding the other 8.6 million strangers in New York is a good idea. If men approach me when I’m walking alone, I’m as skittish as a long-tailed cat in a room full of rockers, as the small town colloquialism goes. I was like this until last month, when I went on a mission to understand why people who live in cities keep to themselves. I ride the 6 train — which runs from downtown Manhattan, through the city, and into the Bronx — every morning. Almost everyone riding with me is on their phone, trying to avoid human interaction like Pac-Man avoids ghosts. Myself included. I wanted to know why. I wondered if we were missing things when we’re plugged in and zoned out.