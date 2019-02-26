Sure, fast-fashion powerhouses like Zara and outdoorsy brands like Columbia are always a safe bet for boots when you're on a budget, but right now we can't help but fawn over those sturdy designer styles that looks as good as they are functional. Because to be totally honest, when there's snow on the ground, we usually find ourselves wanting to wear any shoe but the clunky, outfit-ruining boot we should wear. But maybe, just maybe, if we splurged on one amazing pair for the long-haul, we wouldn't dread winter half as much...