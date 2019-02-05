Despite the days getting (slowly) longer and the mornings (a tiny bit) lighter, peeling myself out of bed is still a monstrous task, no matter how many Lumie lamps and alarms I set to wake me up. When my lie-in becomes a non-negotiable, the first thing to go is the time and thought put into what I'm wearing each morning. While ideally I'd head to work every day in a wearable sleeping bag and thick knitted jumper, my boss probably wouldn't appreciate it. So, I tackled the next best thing: evening wear as daywear.
Yup, pyjamas that work just as well on the streets as they do between the sheets. Not convinced? Pre-Fall '19 had plenty of inspiring looks to copy, from Fendi's dove grey silk PJ shirt to Roksanda's luxe striped co-ord and Bottega Veneta's classic robe. To bring it seamlessly from bed to boardroom (or park, pub...you get the gist), sharpen up the look with directional accessories, wardrobe staples like denim and slogan tees, and a healthy dose of confidence. It's disconcerting at first, being so damn comfortable, but soon you'll be inseparable from your pyjamas.
Here are three ways I'm wearing nightwear as daywear, from luxe silk kimonos to traditional button-down shirts.
Dress It Up, Dress It Gown
I've always worried that silk robes err on the wrong side of Hugh Hefner but Olivia von Halle, the queen of luxe nightwear, has convinced me otherwise. Her robes have the sweetest prints and this lobster number deserves to be seen outside the bedroom.
It's a show-stealer, so only needs simple pieces to accompany it. A plain rollneck and true blue denim are brought to life, and with Staud's oft-Instagrammed PVC Shirley bag and a pair of smart loafers, the whole look is less bedtime and more get-up-and-go.
Silky Separates
In my mind, matching pyjamas are a sign of adulthood, a marker that you've graduated from the hole-ridden, tea-stained tees and trackies of your student days. However, I tried wearing these fun ASCENO PJ trousers as part of the set, and it was just too much. To pull off this trend sometimes requires treading a fine line.
Instead, I picked out the shades in the stripes and paired the trousers with colour co-ordinating pieces. A cheery slogan T-shirt plus sage green accessories (one of SS19's most aesthetically pleasing trends, FYI) make this a mood-boosting (and super comfy) midweek get-up.
Brave the Button-Down
This look is my favourite of the three. I think a traditional button-down pyjama shirt is the height of class – just add a pipe, signet ring and roaring fire – so I wanted to make it work within an everyday look.
This paisley number is beautiful, and teamed with Topshop cropped denim, bejewelled mules (flat, in keeping with the comfort theme), and a statement plus-one from cult bag label Trademark, and you've got yourself a desk-to-bar look that's more relaxed than it first appears.
