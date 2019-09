Despite the days getting (slowly) longer and the mornings (a tiny bit) lighter, peeling myself out of bed is still a monstrous task, no matter how many Lumie lamps and alarms I set to wake me up. When my lie-in becomes a non-negotiable, the first thing to go is the time and thought put into what I'm wearing each morning. While ideally I'd head to work every day in a wearable sleeping bag and thick knitted jumper, my boss probably wouldn't appreciate it. So, I tackled the next best thing: evening wear as daywear