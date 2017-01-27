Yes, You Can Wear Your PJs In Public

Odds are, ten-year-old you tried to get away with wearing pyjamas to school more than once. It seemed like the most logical solution: You were already wearing the comfiest clothing possible, and it would give you those few extra minutes of shut-eye. Unfortunately, unless you had really cool parents (not looking at you, mom), you never succeeded. Well, karma's biting back because wearing pyjamas out of the house is officially in.
We've taken to
the streets Instagram to see the best ways to pull off the trend (although Jenna Rink was wearing a silk slip with a coat long before us). There are levels for the beginner (a lace camisole with jeans), the intermediate (wearing a silk robe as a jacket), and the advanced (wearing heels with a matching set and calling it a day). Click on to see all the different variation on this look, and give your younger self a moment to applause.