How To Throw An Unforgettable Party, According To Olivia Von Halle

Mary Charteris and her father and stepmother held a joint party for her 30th and their wedding anniversary at their house, Stanway, last year. They really know how to party and at 6am, when the sun came up and the whole party was still in full swing, they put their fountain on, which is one of the highest fountains in Europe, and everyone just flooded from the dance floor onto the lawn to watch it. The music was amazing, the guest list was so diverse with such an amazing range of people and backgrounds, from the fashion, music and art worlds, and everyone was out to have a good time.