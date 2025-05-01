Refinery29 Loves: Everything To See & Shop In May

Welcome to Refinery29 Loves, the monthly news bulletin where you’ll find our editor-approved lineup of the best to shop and see in fashion and beauty right now.
The arrival of the first Monday in May means one thing: The 2025 Met Gala is returning to New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. The annual fashion event will celebrate the Costume Institute’s newest exhibition — “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” inspired by Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity by Monica L. Miller — and see Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky and Pharrell Williams join Anna Wintour as co-chairs, as well as Doechii, Ayo Edebiri, Janelle Monáe, Tyla and more as part of the host committe.
So while we wait to see the evening unfold, we’re turning our attention to the new fashion and beauty launches making waves this month. From a new hot hair styler to a major designer high street collaboration, click through the slideshow ahead to learn about everything heading your way this May.