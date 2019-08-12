Sex, iPhones & Rock & Roll: The Teen Girls Leading The Fall Out Boy Fandom

The commenters are near-exclusively in their teens, mostly early teens, twelve to fifteen. One sixteen-year-old girl is a daddy commenter. She says most of the time they mean it in a sexual way, but there are also people who post it for 'jokes and trolls' meaning 'sometimes it’s hard to tell'. In the way that teens do when a month goes by and they feel full of wisdom and weathered by the world, another lifetime of experience under their belt, she grew out of this endeavour 'ages ago'. She pre-empts the paranoia around the sexualisation of young girls by telling me: 'Adults think it's inappropriate and crazy what kids are saying these days. But honestly it seems like a phase every teen goes through but they grow out of some time or another. Plus, I don’t think teens understand it sometimes – I only figured it out a while ago.' Which is to say, they don’t necessarily understand the sub/dom context of the word 'daddy', or even really want the sexualised experience. They are not imagining it, or meaning it with any more depth than that of just being attracted to a man.