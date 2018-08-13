The Ear Piercings Our Editors Are Getting For Autumn

Ears are meant to be decorated — at least that's what L.A.'s raddest celebrity piercer, Brian Keith Thompson, will tell you. "They need it. They want it. They were put there to hang jewellery off of," he says. And when it comes to our autumn beauty wish list, he's not wrong. Ear piercings, really, have never been cooler than they are right now. Whether you're interested in a rook, daith, orbital, or even a cluster of constellation piercings, you've got an endless supply of options to choose from — and that's the beauty of it in 2018.
In honour of summer coming to an end, our editors are sharing the piercings they're eyeing for autumn, ahead.