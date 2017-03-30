And then halfway through the interview, while I was reciting the reasons why I thought I would be a really good fit for the company, it hit me: This was stupid. Really stupid. Riding-a-bike-in-traffic-with-your-eyes-closed stupid. The interview felt draining to me, and not just the run-of-the-mill tired feeling that comes along with having to be “on” when meeting potential employers. I was drained because I had now forced myself to take on the added burden that comes along with trying to fake it. This involved creating a plausible engagement story (he got down on one knee in front of my entire family on Christmas Eve) as well as an “out” if I did manage to get the job. (If asked, I planned on telling people that I called off the wedding and therefore was no longer wearing the ring.)