There were darkly comedic moments, too, none more so than when Adrienne invited me to her own funeral. Her family, likely more grief-stricken than I could even comprehend, had gotten access to her account and used it to contact her friends in the most efficient way they could imagine: through posting on her wall, creating event pages for her various memorials, and sharing pictures they thought we would want to see. There was no doubt this was smart logistically, and as well-intentioned as everything they did in the wake of her death. Nonetheless, the push notification from beyond the grave was an eerie and yet morbidly hilarious moment in the midst of the grief. No doubt, exactly the kind of macabre humour Adrienne would have loved.