"But the personal trainer kept calling me. I didn’t go back immediately. I went back after a few days. I think he was quite shocked to see me back but I said, 'Look, I really enjoyed it' and the rest is history. I’ve been training ever since. "What I focus on in the gym is usually weights. I do something called calisthenics training, so I do a lot of body-weight training and I use a lot of strength, power and energy to do stuff just using my body – like pull-ups. I’m really proud of myself, considering I hadn’t been to the gym for 20 years. I think it’s a real achievement. "Having a stressful job and exercising can be tough. What I tend to do is do it early in the morning – we’re talking 6:30am. I train for 45 minutes before I start my day. I pack my bag and water the night before so everything’s ready by the door when I get up. I grab my kit and I go. Afterwards, I get this buzz. I feel great, I feel fabulous, I look good, ready to start my day, that’s how I feel after a good workout. "I think there’s a number of obstacles that stand in the way of women working out. Like with some of my friends, some feel like they don’t earn enough money to go to the gym but you can achieve it in a lot of different ways. I do exercise in my kitchen, my living room, my friends think I’m crazy. I try to tell them you don’t need to go to the gym. If you have a spare 30 minutes at home, as long as you know what to do. "To figure that out, if you can afford it, you can have a personal training session but you have access to social media, you have YouTube, which is a great tool. I stand in front of my laptop and I do what they do, it’s as simple as that. There’s so many videos out there that women can watch. "I get that people can feel ashamed at the beginning, they feel embarrassed about their body, that they’re being judged, that they don’t look the part. They worry their tummy will be sticking out and they worry [what] people will do, so they would rather not train, rather not do fitness. "I am not a bodybuilder, I’m not a weight trainer, I’m a normal woman who goes to work every morning. The difference is I want to keep fit, it makes me happy and it makes me feel good about myself. "When you look at people on social media who post numerous pictures of them looking really ‘good’ – you don’t know what that person’s been through, you don’t know whether that person’s had surgery or whether they’ve done loads of hard work. All you’ve seen is a picture and I think a lot of those pictures are lies. "It does affect people like myself but what I’ve learned to do is ignore it. Focus on me, focus on what I want to achieve, regardless of everybody else. "Don't worry about anybody else, just think about yourself, think about your health and what difference it will make to you as a person. "And just go for it."