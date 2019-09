Why I Exercise: Stephanie, The New Mum

"There are people who are very vocal about the fact they think that women shouldn’t do any exercise when they’re pregnant. I think a lot of people didn’t realise that they had an opinion on it until they’d see me, a heavily pregnant woman and say, ‘Wow, you’re still doing exercise?’ I wasn’t doing heavy cardio of course, I was just doing gentle stuff that my body could take but people were a bit like, ‘Oh wow, good on you. I think…’ "My daughter is just turning five months now and I love taking her to the Mumhood classes at Frame. You do feel quite alone as a new mum – I was petrified I was going to be a recluse and just getting yourself and her up, ready, fed and changed feels like a real achievement. Just going to the classes and seeing other mums laughing about it has always made me feel a lot better. "There are different classes focussing on different things. Some are more cardio-based, some are for the tummy for if you’ve had a caesarean or ab separation like me. You can bring your baby and leave them to sleep on the side, you can use them as a weight, you can hug them, when you’re on the floor you can hold them on your tummy and chest. There’s music playing as well so if your kid is yelling, you don’t feel like they’re drowning out the whole class. It’s just a really nice, inclusive environment. "When you’re a first-time mum, you doubt yourself, you doubt everything. You’re petrified of going out in case your child starts crying, you’re so scared of judgement, getting from your house to a class you’ve never been to before seems like a really big deal. Like, what if I get there and my kid’s the worst? What if it doesn’t have buggy access? What if they don’t have changing facilities? It’s all these little things which after a few months you just get into the swing of.