Which is a shame. Because it’s a super-important way to keep fit and to build confidence – plus, the exercise you do at school can dictate how active you are in later life. This week, as part of our series with This Girl Can, where we’re speaking to real women about real exercise, we meet Cerys, a 15-year-old who, thanks to a joint partnership between her school and the local sports centre, is able to train hard in trampolining. Which, let’s face it, is a lot more fun than freezing your arse off on a hockey pitch in December. “I’ve done gymnastics since I was about 4 and two years ago, the trampolining club were running an after-school club and I liked the sound of it so I went along, fell in love and I’ve been doing it ever since. I train three times a week now and coach younger kids on Saturday mornings.