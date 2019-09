“One of my favourite things about trampolining is that it is quite a lot of exercise – especially with the warm-ups we do before we start bouncing – but it’s so fun it’s just an added bonus that we’re also keeping fit. “If I have a bad day at school it always makes me feel better. Also, we’ve got a really nice group of girls and boys and the coaches are really supportive, too, so I always feel better after being with them. I get a real sense of achievement when I learn new moves or if I’m coaching and I help a younger person learn something. It’s helped a lot with my confidence – I used to be nervous because I thought everyone knew what they were doing and what was happening but now I’m much more confident and happy in myself. “It can be hard for teenage girls to take up a sport. There’s a big thing about being worried about judgement and what people are going to think of you. Also, starting a new sport if you’ve not done it before and not knowing what to do can make you really nervous. “For girls, too, there’s the image thing; the sweaty red face and being worried about what people are going to think of them… I think that’s why I love this campaign so much because it’s like, ‘I’ve got a red face, I’m a bit sweaty, my hair’s a bit frizzy but it doesn’t matter because so is everyone else’s'. "I think that’s why trampolining is good – it’s everyone together and it’s overcoming that ‘Oh no what are the boys going to think about the way my hair looks or my face because I’m a bit hot’. It’s more like, everyone’s the same and we’re just enjoying it. “If you’re thinking about trying trampolining then British Gymnastics have got a special map where you can find clubs near you and I would say just go for it! No one’s going to expect you to be a world-class trampolinist and know exactly what you’re doing. They’ll know what to do to start you off and then build you up. Basically, it’s just SO MUCH FUN.”For more about This Girl Can, go to thisgirlcan.co.uk where you can find out about the women in the campaign, get tips on how to get active and join the national debate using #ThisGirlCan. Follow us on @thisgirlcanuk.