Here's Everything Leaving UK Netflix In December

As Netflix expands and refines its content library, it's inevitable that some titles will be retired to make way for the new.
Movies leaving the UK library in December include The Others, a haunting 2001 drama starring Nicole Kidman, and The Apartment, the 1960 classic featuring an iconic, career-making performance from Shirley MacLaine.
Obvious Child, a brilliant indie rom-com starring Girls' Jenny Slate, will also be bidding farewell to the UK library on the 1st of December.
Later in the month, the somewhat under-appreciated US legal drama Damages will also be leaving the UK library. If you haven't seen it yet, this series is well worth binging on for its fierce lead performances from Glenn Close and Rose Byrne.
Here's a list of everything leaving the UK Netflix library in December so you know what to watch and enjoy before it's too late.
Titles leaving Netflix on the 1st of December:
Aluna (2012)
The Apartment (1960)
Titles leaving Netflix on the 1st of December:
Aluna (2012)
The Apartment (1960)
Battlestar Galactica: Blood and Chrome (2012)
Breaking the Taboo (2011)
The Case Against 8 (2014)
Escape from Tomorrow (2013)
The Guvnors (2014)
Munich (2005)
Obvious Child (2014)
The Others (2001)
The Sacrament (2013)
Space Warriors (2013)
Stein; Gate (2011)
Warehouse 13 (2014)
Wish I Was Here (2014)
Titles leaving Netflix on the 2nd of December:
Firehouse Dog (2007)
The Good Doctor (2011)
Meet Dave (2008)
Titles leaving Netflix on the 6th of December:
Crime Patrol (2014)
Titles leaving Netflix on the 15th of December:
Chuck (2011)
Damages (2012)
Titles leaving Netflix on the 19th of December:
H20: Just Add Water (2009)
Titles leaving Netflix on the 22nd of December:
My Babysitter's a Vampire (2012)
