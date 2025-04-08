Everlane’s Spring Arrivals Blend The Fisherman Aesthetic With ’90s Nostalgia

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
If you’re looking to mix nostalgic ’90s style while diving into the trendy fisherman aesthetic, you’re in luck! Everlane’s new arrivals — and more specifically, its 90s Forever Edit — are packed with wardrobe staples that are both on-trend and timeless. After trying on several pieces myself, I can confidently say the designs are versatile, and the quality is worth the investment. (I now own the Merino wool cardigan and the darted mini dress below). Plus, Everlane is transparent about its sustainability initiatives and organic materials, so you can add styles to your closet with clarity, knowing they’re built to last and kind to the environment.
While I’d previously only tried Everlane’s barrel-leg jeans, my longtime admiration for the brand — and the feedback from Refinery29 readers who swear by it — compelled me to put more styles to the test. (Truly, as much as readers look to R29 for shopping suggestions, I love to flip the script by diving deeper into the brands that resonate most.) Spoiler alert: You all love Everlane, and I see why. From wide-leg jeans and jorts to blazers, trench coats, ballet flats, and boat shoes galore, Everlane's new offerings are perfect for building office-approved “uniforms,” casual off-duty outfits, and spring party looks.
Read on to check out some of my favourite pieces and see how I styled them for various warm-weather occasions to spark your own spring outfit ideas.
Everlane New Arrivals: Spring-Ready Wardrobe Staples
If these sunny Mary Jane ballet flats immediately put a smile on your face, same! And yes, the leather is as buttery yellow as the colour suggests. I styled them with denim and many of my go-to tops for casual looks that I’ll definitely be recreating all season long. While the striped T-shirt (hello, nautical vibes) and jorts (totally Rachel Green-approved) are great for weekend plans, I’d pair the dark-wash jeans with these flats for the office or a dinner outing.
Everlane New Arrivals: Red-Hot Party & Workwear
The ‘90s edit features several pops of red, and I’m here for it. Although the hue isn’t one you immediately associate with spring, it’s as vibrant and fresh as a batch of cherries — sa-weet! For work, try the red square-neck bodysuit under tailored suiting separates, and for nights out, opt for the dress version to serve ‘90s supermodel vibes. (Both pieces are super-stretchy and breathable — bonus points!) You can even experiment with tonal red shoes, like Everlane’s signature Day Glove flat.
Everlane New Arrivals: Fisherman Aesthetic-Approved
If there was ever a time to take the TikTok-viral fisherman aesthetic for a spin, this was it. From the khaki anorak and trench coat to the blue-and-white pinstripe tops, I put together two outfits that are both seaside-ready and city-appropriate. I loved the anorak from one look (a hero piece for transitional weather) and the baggy jeans from the other (so cool and casual), but Everlane’s new boat shoes really up-levelled these looks. I have to admit, the nautical-meets-preppy vibes have officially grown on me.
Everlane New Arrivals: Preppy Warm-Weather Vibes
Even when I ventured out of my comfort zone with a preppy look, it turned out adorable and sweet — I kind of felt like Sandy from Grease, from the retro white-and-yellow palette to the cutesy cardigan — very Hopelessly Devoted to You nightgown vibes but for day. I draped the brand’s cardigan over my shoulders (a popular NYFW styling trend) atop the linen A-line dress (which is forgiving with a bit of stretch, making it a favourite). And the mini bucket bag? Perfect as a crossbody when you’re feeling it.
I didn’t get a chance to try on the collection’s once-divisive capris, but you can still shop them below, along with other new arrivals worth adding to your spring wardrobe.
