My Indie Wardrobe: Meet The People With Entirely Ethical Garms

Alongside Winters, Clugston has collaborated with photographers Helena Dolby, Georgina Martin and Tash Bright on the project, and while the coronavirus crisis has put things on hold for the time being – she’s started the hashtag #sustainablelockdownlooks on Instagram to encourage a continuation of the ethos while in lockdown – she's feeling encouraged by the current view of sustainable fashion. "One friend said that whenever she talks about fashion with others now, they always discuss the ethics of where the garment has come from, which is exactly the sort of conversation I wanted to start. Fundamentally, I want the fast fashion industry to change. When fashion is done right it can be incredibly empowering, both for the people making the garments and those wearing them. I think Lucy & Yak is a great example of this. They have created hundreds of well-paid jobs in India and the UK, providing us with creative and comfy dungarees at the same time. There is no reason why that can’t be the model for the industry going forwards but instead we are stuck with these giant brands that prioritise quantity over quality and profit over the wellbeing of humans and the planet. If my little website can encourage people to shop differently it will eventually put pressure on these brands to have to change."