A Guide To Essaouira: A Cheaper, Chilled-Out Alternative To Marrakech

Getting there



As mentioned, easyJet flies direct to Essaouira twice a week. It is from Luton, which is no one's favourite airport, but the flight does come in at just three-ish hours, which totally makes up for it.



Most guesthouses and riads will offer to book you an airport transfer (you'll pay extra), but it's not a bad idea as although there is apparently a bus, rumours abound about its reliability and frequency. Expect to pay €15-25 for a transfer.



Getting around once you're there isn't too hard. If you're staying in the medina you'll walk everywhere (except for excursions, where travel will be organised for you). If you're out of the medina, there are more taxis than you can shake a stick at, for very reasonable prices. Most guesthouses and hotels will have no problem booking them for you. Otherwise, just walk! Although make sure you know where you're going – you're outside the EU remember, that 3G isn't going to work.