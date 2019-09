A Guide To Essaouira: A Cheaper, Chilled-Out Alternative To Marrakech

As mentioned, alcohol isn't served in most places, which actually is one of the most delightful things about the country as a whole. For the thirsty, however, there is a smattering of bars and a big Carrefour with a separate room for alcohol. But if you're looking for a delicious late night* mint tea or a top-notch juice, there are plenty of places to pick from.The big bar in town. This rooftop club is like the Moroccan version of a Spanish beach bar. Take from that what you will. There's live music, which ranges from traditional Berber tunes to, erm, Moroccan house? The best thing to do is get there early and bag a seat on the turret to watch the sunset with a glass of ice-cold vin gris in hand.One of those aforementioned juice places . If you don't go for food, it's worth dropping in here on your way home for one of their many complex and creative juices – fingers crossed you'll get some live music too.Ignore the fact that this bar has a loose Barcelona FC theme and instead focus on the fact that it has a roof terrace practically on the beach, excellent wine and calamari. A marvellous spot for afternoon tipples.Set in a cute little square, tucked away from the main bustle, BistrO Essaouira is a new café that is perfect for watching the world go by as you sip on mint tea or their incredible homemade lemonade. The square also seems to be a popular hangout for Essaouira's feline and canine inhabitants so, um, enjoy watching the cute dogs and cats playing?*A lot of places close around 10-11 so take "late night" with a pinch of salt