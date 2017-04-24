Now, there are a few qualities that get a brand into this inner circle. One, they're making something that's unlike anything else we've seen before. There's also usually something quirky and slightly off-kilter about the pieces — they possess that je ne sais quois that takes a certain kind of person to have the courage to pull them off, or they're just so photo-worthy that they become instant street style bait. And because fashion people are cursed (blessed?) with expensive taste, the brands we love don't always come cheap. Their cool-factor, however, makes them worth every penny.