Ellie Goulding & Caspar Jopling Welcome Their First Child

Singer Ellie Goulding and husband Caspar Jopling have welcomed their first child.
Jopling shared the joyous news on his Instagram Story on Sunday evening, writing: "Mum and baby both happy and healthy :-) Extremely grateful."
Posting a photo of a bouquet of flowers, he added: "I don't ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie's job, but during this magical and personal moment we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy - Thank you x."
Art dealer Jopling and Goulding, known for hits including "Love Me Like You Do", "Burn" and "Starry Eyed", announced their engagement in August 2018. A year later, they were married in a ceremony at York Minster cathedral.
Goulding, who released her fourth album Brightest Blue in 2020, announced the couple were expecting their first child in February of this year.
In a subsequent interview with the Sunday Telegraph, Goulding said she had waited until she was 30 weeks pregnant to share the happy news with her fans.
"Just a few more weeks to go. And then I will be a mum... It still feels strange to say those words out loud," she said at the time. "I needed time to get my head around it. Last year I released an album and I'd finished writing a book."
The singer, 34, continued: "Then, after living in lockdown, walking around in my husband's big coats to hide my bump and living in different places in Oxfordshire and London, we moved into a new house. Our house. It felt like we had these proper roots and it was the right moment to say something – I'd also just bought a new bath that I was very proud to show off in the photographs!"