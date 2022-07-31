The World’s Best City Is In The UK, According To You

The Scottish capital finished first in a poll of more than 20,000 people around the world conducted by Time Out. It's another seal of approval for the city, which was recently named one of the most desirable places to live for young people.
"The city ranked highly across the board, topping the global chart as the most beautiful and the most walkable city in the world," said Time Out's Will Gleason. "Edinburgh is also much loved as a great place for a stroll through nature and has heaps of new exciting things to do."
Another Scottish city, Glasgow, finished fourth overall – behind Chicago in the US and Medellín in Colombia.
"Glasgow is the friendliest city in the world this year: 78% of locals agree," Gleason said. "It's also the second most affordable city (with 87% saying it wasn’t expensive) so 2022 is the perfect time to visit and explore the place and meet the locals in this city that excels at being outgoing and at going out."
Manchester (13th) and London (17th) with its plethora of brunch spots and rooftop bars were the next highest UK cities on the list. It's clear from the results of the poll that Manchester's community spirit plays a major part in its appeal.
"Mancunians have voted their city the second friendliest, gaining 74% of locals' votes, losing out only to Glaswegians," said Gleason. "The city also came second for its resilience (67% of residents) and third best for progressiveness (65%)."
Meanwhile, London was singled out as a great place for diversity and expressing yourself, as well as for having an impressive array of things to do.
Check out the top 10 below:
1. Edinburgh, UK
2. Chicago, US
3. Medellín, Colombia
4. Glasgow, Scotland
5. Amsterdam, Netherlands
6. Prague, Czech Republic
7. Marrakesh, Morocco
8. Berlin, Germany
9. Montreal, Canada
10. Copenhagen, Denmark
