Between increasingly long office hours, maintaining some semblance of a social life (and possibly dating life, too), grocery shopping, maybe hitting the gym and finally getting around to calling your nan back, most of our schedules have as much wiggle room as the front row of a Beyoncé concert.
But don't worry – the pressure doesn’t have to keep on mounting. There are lots of easy changes you can make to steal back a little time for yourself, without compromising on the things that matter. We’ve got six things you can try to streamline every part of your daily routine, from skincare to admin, to help you find a little breathing space.