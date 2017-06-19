The cardio was brutal. The trainer had me do things like star jumps, running on the spot, side lunges with hops in between – pretty basic PE stuff but, when your muscles are being forced to work much harder, these simple steps suddenly become really tough. Not only did I sweat, actual droplets of water were falling from my body and splashing onto the wooden floor. My face, when I caught sight of it in a mirror, was redder than Jeremy Corbyn's tie. In 10 minutes, I got sweatier than I had in three years of attending the gym and classes on the regular.