Pets are odd. The way they live among humans in houses, have baths, nap on the sofa, sleep in beds, eat out of bowls, answer to human names like Ben and Jess, and wear specially tailored versions of human clothes.
Animals in human situations are particularly entertaining because, of course, they don’t see the funny side, and are able to maintain a straight face. They’re very dry.
In celebration of Dress Up Your Pet Day, we’ve compiled our favourite pets in clothes raking in the likes on Instagram – and all dressed up by loving owners. Suggested browse soundtrack: Vogue.
