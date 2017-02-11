Where Would You Go If Your Next Trip Was Your Last?

We’ve always found February to be the perfect month for a getaway. The Christmas holiday is far behind us, but it will be a while before spring, let alone summer. If you’re feeling inspired to travel, too, but you haven't yet figured out where you want to go, we’ve got just the thing for you.
We asked 10 travel bloggers whose advice we trust about where they would go if they knew their next trip would be their last. For some, it was a place they'd visited before, and for others, it was a place they'd dreamt about since primary school. There were, of course, some who found inspiration from Eat, Pray, Love, and some who chose the same locales as others (because some places are just THAT objectively spectacular).
One thing is for sure — we'll be adding all these places to our travel bucket lists.
Editor’s note: The following interviews have been edited and condensed for clarity.