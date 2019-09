I Went To Dog Yoga So You Don't Have To

I, like much of the population, am borderline-obsessed with dogs. I’m that person who stares at dogs on the Tube, like a deranged canine snatcher. I’m that person in the pub who makes everyone uncomfortable by approaching total strangers and going, “Awww, can I say hello to your dog?” I am on BorrowMyDoggy . I went to the pug café . However, for a variety of very practical and grown-up reasons, I don’t own a dog myself and this is a source of constant pain and regret. Luckily, for the purposes of dog yoga, my friend Steph was very happy to lend me her dog, Bramble. Bramble lives in the countryside and is a working cocker spaniel, more accustomed to fetching dead pheasants from across muddy farmland than taking part in a dog yoga class in Shoreditch. So going to doga would be a new experience for us both.