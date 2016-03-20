DIY is a bit like Marmite: you either love it or you hate it. Personally, I love it. It harks back to memories of building a rabbit hutch with my dad when I was about nine, then subsequently being denied a rabbit. Now though, you can make yourself a magazine rack, and hop on down to the newsagents and pack it full of glossies. Who's going to stop you!



A little more hardcore than homemade candles, here's how to have a go at making an ornamental ladder, storage boxes and even a bench. We've tried to keep the materials attainable so there's nothing alien to the local hardware shop. Read on for the easy DIY projects that will flip your Sunday from hangover to wholesome.

