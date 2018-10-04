Craving some sparkling conversation and refreshing perspectives? We've teamed up with Diet Coke for a brilliant new series that’s flipping the script on the hot topics our readers care about most — from confidence and culture to fashion and friendships. 2018 is the year of “A Diet Coke Break With…” hosted by London presenter and DJ, Yinka Bokinni. Trailblazing influencers will join Yinka for eight must-watch episodes packed with fun, lively and thought-provoking banter, inspiring ideas, and soul-baring confessions. It’s raw, it’s authentic, and it’s unmissable.
Best of Netflix
Millie Bobby Brown Is Producing A Netflix Film & It’ll Prob...
Millie Bobby Brown is taking a break from hanging out in the Upside Down to produce movies. The Stranger Things breakout actress is producing A Time Lost,