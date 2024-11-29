Your December Horoscope Is Here & You’ll Close Out 2024 With Introspection

Libra, as December begins, the Sagittarius new moon on 1st December activates your sector of communication, encouraging you to explore new forms of self-expression. This liberating energy is spiritually stimulating for both you and those around you. While Mercury retrograde in this same sector during the first two weeks of December may slow things down, don’t let it stop you from sharing your insights. Just double-check your written and verbal communication to avoid impulsive mistakes. Trust your gut as you aim high, using your planetary ruler Venus’ move into Aquarius on 7th December to create structures that support your ambitious dreams.