Every day at work is different. I try to maximise my time in the office with meetings, calls, brainstorms and solo-work time to think about bigger goals and the company’s direction. On any given day, I may be proofing design concepts, interviewing potential new hires, or meeting with new partners. This year alone we released our first chapter book series with Random House Children’s Books, and we launched two new YouTube series: Hack Along With GoldieBlox and Scrappy Robots With Simone Giertz! We have a lot going on at all times, and more in the works, so the day-to-day varies constantly!