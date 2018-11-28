It's wildly complicated as it is. Billy and Beth are bound by their love and loss of Catherine. Beth seems somewhat dependent on him and his questionably acquired fortune; a lingering flashback to Billy's threat of disinheritance plays on our minds as much as it must do hers. When we first meet Beth she's fantasising about how to poison him and her narration often alludes to making him pay for the abuse he inflicted on her mother. But there is a confusing, contradicting affection towards Billy, too. He is, after all, a parent who has raised her alone for more than 10 years. Beth's internal battle over how she is meant to feel about her boundary-crossing stepfather ripples through the entire narrative.