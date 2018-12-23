Home might be where the heart is, especially over the festive season, but it’s also a place where problematic things occur, such as Abba nights, Brexit and toilets with carpets.
Yes, you've got a KeepCup now. You've listened to a few podcasts and experimented with berets, which means you are probably incredibly sophisticated. But not everyone in your family or circle of friends is going to be razzing their nut about your lavish cosmopolitan lifestyle, least of all when you borrow their money to fund it.
Learning how to navigate these tricky conversational waters at Christmas time will be the only thing that stands between you and a hollow scream into the belly of your childhood teddy bear.
Here's how to expertly swerve awks convos on religion, politics, your love life and more...