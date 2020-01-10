Hopeful residents think that the fire was an accident or at worst, an intrusion by a stranger. Others start to suspect Tom, though, whose first words on waking from his coma were "What has she done?" – 'she' being Kate. There's a niggling concern that this might be another TV drama to vilify a vulnerable woman whose mental health struggles are suggested at convenient points of the investigation. But we can hope that there's more to the mystery. The coroner finds marks on Kate's inner arm, and a matching one is spotted on Tom's. It looks like they had both injected something before the fire but it's unclear what. Things are only going to get darker and more troubling but it's clear that despite Kirkdarroch's quiet and contented exterior, no one can confidently be trusted.