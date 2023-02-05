5:30 p.m. — I wake up and consider heading to the library to write for a bit, but my friend, K., texts me asking if I want to go for a walk. I say yes, and go to her place to take a shower while she's running errands. The sun already seems to be setting, so we decide to stay inside instead. She suggests going out for dinner and a drink or two to celebrate applying for jobs, and I don't want to say no! We go to a local gas station that also has a bar and grill (lol). I order a PBR (I later get a second drink for free) and veggie burger and we start eating while waiting for another friend to join. In the meantime, we each run into friends and colleagues, which is almost always the case in this smaller town (amazing for making you feel ingrained in the community, but tough when you do something embarrassing in public like, ahem, crying in a coffee shop...). $20.41