Much of the community’s resilience comes from its work ethic. Contribution through work is an important pillar of Damanhurian life, an expression of the foundational principle of diversity, with no Damanhurian left behind. Whether members have a job in Milan as a lawyer or work within the community at the local hair and beauty salon (sustainable, of course), their contribution is equally valued. Now a site of pilgrimage for the curious as well as the spiritually adrift, the federation also previously generated its own revenue from tourism, offering education in everything from cosmos connection to plant communication, as well as running tours of its breathtaking subterranean temples. Travel restrictions have all but decimated this revenue stream. Teachers like Coriandolo are now offering their courses online.