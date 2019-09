A Week Of Wearing Summer Clothing For Autumn

This autumn — I tried saying 'fall,' it's not for me — I've decided I want to be someone who doesn't let the changing of the seasons change me, and not just because the seasonal closet switch-out is exhausting and stuffing my favourite summer clothes into a plastic bin in a dark storage space fills me with so much guilt. This year, I'm keeping my warm weather items on-hand and giving them the opportunity to feel the fresh crisp autumn breeze. They worked so hard through months of humidity — they deserve this.