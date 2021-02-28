We can assume that Telfar is happy to see these elaborate designs on their bags: the official Telfar Instagram account has liked both Stacey and Terrell’s posts featuring their customised Telfars. It’s not surprising that the Brooklyn-based, Black-owned brand has endorsed their artwork; after all, it set out to redefine the meaning of luxury with its inclusive tagline, "Not for you – for everyone". Telfar's goal is to democratise fashion by providing luxury handbags for anyone who wants them at an affordable price. It’s a philosophy which chimes with the shift away from deifying gate-keeping heritage houses.