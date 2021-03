This subversive approach can be traced back to the 1970s. Pioneered by Vivienne Westwood, music's punk scene inspired people to leave their mark on their look, via bleached denim, studded leather and graffitied tees. In the '90s, Alexander McQueen took the catwalk show to new heights with the live customisation of Shalom Harlow's gown, while 2001 saw Stephen Sprouse scrawl all over Louis Vuitton bags. Far from being precious about their products, luxury houses have encouraged this DIY spirit over the last few years. Gucci has given consumers the option to decorate their own jackets and trainers, allowing people to choose their favourite printed inner linings and, in true maximalist spirit, a range of appliqué options for the outer leather. Balenciaga has opened the Balenciaga Copyshop , where customers can pick from an archive of graphics and decide how to place them on T-shirts, while Off-White hosted customisation pop-ups in Tokyo