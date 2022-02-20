Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

I was not expected to participate, but I was academically-minded from a young age so my parents assumed that I would go. I did not have a college fund from my family so when it came time to choosing a school, I had to consider the expense and how I was going to afford it. My dad was willing to assist to an extent but I would have to cover additional costs. I ultimately went to an out-of-state school, but it was a public school so relatively affordable compared to my other options. I took out loans to help with costs during my junior and senior year, but otherwise paid for undergrad with a series of government and university grants and having a part-time job. For my master's degree, I had a fellowship that paid me a stipend of $15,000 a year as well as tuition waivers. My dad helped me cover the cost of living while I got both of my degrees. At the time, we charged my rent to a credit card and he has since paid off that credit card bill. I have no debt from my graduate degree, but I do have outstanding loans from my undergraduate education.