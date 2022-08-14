9:15 a.m. — I dump some vanilla almond milk creamer into my coffee and use my Aerolatte to foam it. Then I put on concealer and mascara and my work uniform (a T-shirt and shorts today since it's going to be 85 degrees and I like to have the windows open for as long as I can) and log into my meeting. Once the meeting is over, I call a recruiter who left me a message this morning. I've had three job interviews at this one company and they want to see writing samples now. I send them over, then set my 25-minute timer — I use the Pomodoro technique, which is 25 minutes of work, five minutes off — and get to work. During my five-minute breaks, I get up, walk around, and do some sort of chore so I'm not sitting for eight hours straight every day (which I used to do).