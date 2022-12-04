Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

We didn't talk about money very much, but I was definitely aware that my mom and dad worked very hard to give us the lives that we had and that they did not grow up with the same privileges that my sister and I did. Both my maternal and paternal grandparents lived through the Depression, so my parents are very frugal. I definitely always knew that you don't just spend money willy-nilly; you make investments in items and use them until they are completely worn out. When my sister and I were babies, my dad came into some money that he and my mom decided to invest for us. Those investments have grown substantially over time, and we were always aware of them and gradually became more involved in making decisions about that money. We got our first checking and saving accounts in high school, but our parents didn't talk to us very much about how we should use that money — I think they knew we wouldn't be irresponsible with it.