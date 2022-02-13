6 a.m. — Alarm goes off, J. brings me coffee in bed and then we're up to get the kids ready and out the door to school. We swap today, so I pack lunches while he gets the kids dressed and makes breakfast of oatmeal with peanut butter and bananas. I braid B.'s hair after breakfast and watch her get on the bus. T. comes over and begins her work day with F. Today is zoo day for them and I'm feeling pretty crummy about not being able to go but I love that she does so many activities with him and enjoy seeing their relationship blossom. We've not previously had a nanny (in my last diary our kids were in full-time daycare), but with the pandemic and the new baby coming we made the shift to a nanny and have been so grateful for her expertise and support. At the zoo, T. buys both of them lunch and pays for F. to feed the giraffes ($24.18). We have a cash-back rewards credit card that T. uses to make purchases when out and about with the kids. T. also uses my vehicle when caring for the kids. $24.18