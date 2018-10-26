Breast Cancer Awareness Month is about more than just wearing pink ribbons (not that there is anything at all wrong with that). But, as the second most common form of cancer found in women, it’s essential that everyone — close to the disease or not — be aware of the effect that breast cancer has on the female population, and the ways we can help.
In the last few years, we’ve seen a handful of brands take a step in the right direction by organising events, designing collections, donating funds, and sharing vital information with their customers. To celebrate those that have contributed to this movement, we’re spotlighting businesses making breast cancer awareness a priority ahead.