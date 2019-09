Why We All Need To Think Beyond Pink Ribbons This Month

While patients’ concerns about clinical trials are understandable, it is critical that we in the cancer community address the negative perceptions. Fortunately, what we’ve learned is that we can do that effectively through education. Providing education about clinical trials can make a measurable difference. In the MSK survey, the number of respondents who had a positive impression of these studies jumped significantly, from 40 to 60 percent, after reading a brief statement that defined what a clinical trial is. But it’s not just information that can help patients become more comfortable with clinical trials; the doctor-patient relationship is also key. Doctors usually tell people looking for trials to go to Clinicaltrials.gov, a national registry that can be hard to navigate. But we can do more than direct them to a database. At Memorial Sloan Kettering, we have teams of experts that guide patients through their journey. More accessible websites, like SurvivorNet provide patients with important questions to ask doctors about clinical trials and cancer treatment in general.