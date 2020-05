The One Item I Never Bought But Still Think About

Still, like all great love stories , shopping comes with its fair share of heartbreak too, mostly in the form of missed opportunities. Whether it's due to lack of funds, a sold-out collection or bad timing, some showstopping items never get to make the journey home from the store and into your wardrobe. Like the summer romance that never was, these items live on as memories, the type that fill you with regret every time you think about what might have been.