Meet The Designer Giving Our Wardrobes Supernatural Sex Appeal

While platforms like Fashion East and the BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund provide support to emerging talent, we must question how we can better ready young creatives for the world after fashion school. "More business support, particularly during education," she states. "I wish we’d touched more on the business side during my degree and had been offered more support after graduating. Learning to do taxes, for example, would have been so useful at that point. It’s difficult to find investors for fashion businesses too, so it would be brilliant if there was more of a platform that combined investment and business support specifically for more young fashion businesses." What does the future of fashion look like to her? "I think the more liberated and less rigid the system becomes, the more creative, diverse and dynamic we can be."