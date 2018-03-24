9 Unforgettable Outfits Of Our Time, As Worn By Cher

Fantastic news, people: Designer Bob Mackie will once again collaborate with Cher, this time on the costumes for the upcoming musical The Cher Show, which will chart the musician's life and run at Chicago's Oriental Theatre from 12th June.
Why is this such an exciting announcement? Well, for years the designer has dressed Cher in some of the most memorable and flamboyant get-ups of her career, from red carpet to stage outfits, and helped shape the razzle-dazzle image we have of the icon.
Who could forget the sheer and sequinned 'naked' number she wore at the 1988 Oscars, when she won Best Actress for her turn in Moonstruck? A Mackie creation. Or the beaded and caged two-piece she paired with a feathered crown? A Mackie design, of course. According to WWD, he'll be recreating looks from throughout the star's career, from The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour to her 2008-2011 residency at Caesars Palace in Vegas.
With excitement mounting for the on-stage wardrobe extravaganza, we've collated our favourite Mackie looks for Cher. An excellent excuse to add some sparkle to your muted spring wardrobe, non?