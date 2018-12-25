Tingle Bells! ASMR Videos For A Calm Christmas Day

Thankfully, the overwhelming goodness of the ASMR community shone on and they're ending 2018 on a high with a smorgasbord of festive-themed videos. We’ve picked our favourites to see you through any tense moments today and help you nod off into a winter wonderland after that ninth potato and during The Queen's ASMR speech. Prepare to get all kinds of feels listening to these professionals wrap presents, unwrap presents, fondle tinsel and lightly tap festive Soviet ornaments.