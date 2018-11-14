I Lost My Cool At The UK’s First Live ASMR Experience

Emma started watching ASMR while waiting for therapy and struggling to sleep after a car accident left her with PTSD. "I went looking for nature sounds or something relaxing but found ASMR videos and it was amazing, I couldn’t believe there was a name for this feeling I’d felt for as long as I can remember," she tells me. "I started talking to people in my local community about it and I was met with the same reaction I used to get when I was little: 'What are you talking about?' So I just stopped talking about it, but carried on watching the videos." Emma started a UK Facebook group for ASMR fans, but didn’t actually consider making a video herself until she read about an ASMR meet-up that stipulated you had to be a content creator in order to attend. So Emma put aside her shyness and made a video. "I had one subscriber when I turned up to the meet!" she laughs, "but I loved it, it was amazing to meet the community in real life." In the first few months, Emma says she found making videos a nerve-wracking experience. "I’d get words wrong and make mistakes with lighting and forget to do certain things – it was difficult to find that flow. But I grew in confidence and my channel grew and now it’s just who I am. And I realised that all the sounds you make by accident are part of it!"