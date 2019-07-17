8:30 p.m. — A friend is back in town and wants to hang out. He swings by to pick me up, and we go to a rooftop restaurant. We each have a few drinks and share some appetizers — super light, fresh, and delicious. He pays. You must be wondering if I've slept with him before. Of course I have. He comes home with me, but I tell him I'm tired and not today. He cuddles me and falls asleep while I again lie in the arms of someone who is not my boyfriend, wondering when I became the Samantha in my friend group and what I'm doing with my life when so many of my friends are married with children. A few months ago, I read something from a blogger (Nicolette Mason) that really hit home: "Your relationship status doesn't have to define you. It's not a determination of your worth, your value, or your desirability. Period." And it's true. I just need to believe it.